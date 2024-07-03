What numbers will Kentucky's rookies wear in the NBA this season?
Kentucky had three former players selected in the 2024 NBA Draft, with two going in the top ten. Reed Sheppard was selected third overall by the Houston Rockets, and Rob Dillingham was drafted eighth overall by the San Antonio Spurs but was then immediately traded to the Minnesota Timberwolves.
In the second round, with the 47th pick, the Orlando Magic drafted Antonio Reeves, but he was then immediately traded to the New Orleans Pelicans.
Looking at how this draft went for the former Wildcats it would be an A+. All three of these former Kentucky players ended up in a spot that is a good fit for what they bring to the table.
The Rockets were looking for a shooter and facilitator off the bench, and that is just what Sheppard brings to the table. The Timberwolves needed a point guard of the future with high upside, which is the perfect mold for Dillingham. Lastly, the Pelicans were looking for three-point shooting off the bench, and they will get that from Reeves.
Yesterday, we found out which numbers these former Wildcats would be wearing at the next level. Sheppard will stick with his college number and wear #15 with the Rockets. Dillingham will wear #4 with the Timberwolves. Reeves will keep his college number as well and wear #12 for the Pelicans.
All three of these former Wildcats will have a role in the NBA this season, even Reeves, who was taken in the second round. Big Blue Nation can expect to see these three in the NBA for a long time.