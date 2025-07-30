What should the expectations be for Mark Pope's 2025-26 Kentucky basketball team?
Every season, college basketball teams have some sort of expectations, and it is the job of the coach to make sure his team exceeds them. Coach Pope was asked about the high expectations at his most recent press conference and discussed how he welcomes this because it is what Kentucky basketball is about.
The question is what should the expectations be for the 2025-26 Kentucky basketball team?
This is a tough question to answer without having seen this team play, but it has to be somewhere between Elite 8 and Final Four expectations for this basketball team. Some might say these are too high, but the Wildcats will be ranked in the top ten to start the season, so the expectations are going to be high.
Knowing how good the roster is for the Wildcats, these high expectations are understandable, and Coach Pope will preach to his players how great it is to be on a team that has expectations this high.
It will be hard to fully judge this team until Jayden Quaintance is back playing at 100% and this could be a little while, but his health affects the upside of this basketball team.
Last season, the expectations weren't that high for Coach Pope in year one, but he found a way to make the Sweet 16. If he is able to exceed expectations this year, it could lead to a national title. The 2025-26 basketball season is going to be a very special one for the Kentucky Wildcats.