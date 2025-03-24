What the SEC has done so far in the NCAA Tournament has been historic
Heading into the 2024-25 college basketball season, it was well known that the SEC was going to be special, but no one would have guessed just how good it ended up being.
Some are calling the SEC this season the best conference in college basketball history, and the teams showed up in the NCAA Tournament.
Thanks to some upsets from Ole Miss and Arkansas, the SEC had seven teams make it to the Sweet 16. On top of Ole Miss and Arkansas, Kentucky, Auburn, Alabama, Florida, and Tennessee all make the Sweet 16.
The way the bracket is set up, there is a world where the Final Four could feature four SEC teams. If Auburn or Ole Miss comes out of the South Region, Florida or Arkansans comes out of the West Region, Alabama comes out of the East Region, and Kentucky or Tennessee comes out of the Midwest, this becomes a possibility.
What is interesting about this possibility is it isn't really all that crazy to think this could happen, and the Final Four could feature only SEC teams.
Playing against one another has helped these SEC teams be ready for the NCAA Tournament and is a big reason why the conference had a great showing this weekend.
With all of the great coaches in the SEC right now, it is hard to see a world where the success the conference has seen over the last few years goes away any time soon. Having seven teams in the Sweet 16, which is the most by one conference of all time makes the SEC slogan 100% factual as "It just means more" in the Southeastern Conference.