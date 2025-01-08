What went wrong for the Kentucky Wildcats in the loss to Georgia?
Kentucky's loss to Georgia was the Wildcats' third loss of the season, but it felt like the most frustrating. A lot went wrong, but the three significant issues were threes not falling, a lack of physicality, and not rebounding the basketball.
The physicality and rebounding issues are similar problems as this team just isn't doing the little things. Rebounding and running after 50/50 balls are the things that Georgia did a better job of than Kentucky, as they just outworked the Wildcats from start to finish. Kentucky has to find a way to do a better job at these aspects of the game, and it really isn't something that can be coached. Grinding on the little things has only to do with between the ears. If the Wildcats want to play more physically, they can do it, but this change needs to happen and soon.
The other issue for this team is the three-point shooting. Heading into this season, Kentucky was considered a lights-out shooting team, but at times this year, they cannot hit the broad side of a barn. The Wildcats missed a lot of open looks in this game, which they can't do if they want to have a successful year.
The frustrating part about this Kentucky team is that they are so close. If they can't start finding a way to do the little things right, it will haunt them. The Wildcats play an excellent Mississippi State team on Saturday, and they need to play well in these aspects of the game to get the ranked road win.