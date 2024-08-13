What will Brandon Garrison's role be for the Kentucky Wildcats?
In Mark Pope's offense, both of the centers need to be able to pass the basketball, and he will have that this season. Amari Williams is a known elite passer, but so is Kentucky backup center Brandon Garrison.
Last season as a freshman at Oklahoma State, Garrison averaged 7.5 points, 5.3 rebounds, and 1.5 assists per game. The former McDonald's All-American is looking to boost those numbers this season.
Isaac Trotter of 247Sports predicted the role of every transfer for the Kentucky Wildcats, and he believes that Garrison will back up Williams.
Here is what Trotter believes Garrison's role will be for the Kentucky Wildcats, "Williams is probably the best bet to start at the 5, but Garrison is going to play. The former ballyhooed recruit had some strong defensive sequences as a freshman at Oklahoma State this past season. That's where his bread will be buttered for Kentucky. Garrison gives Kentucky a vertical lob threat and more rim protection. The 'Cats should have a good rim protector on the floor for all 40 minutes. But don't overlook Garrison's playmaking. He quietly had a 13% assist rate last season. It wasn't anything special but he should eventually be able to make reads in this offense. "
Garrison has one of the highest upsides on this Kentucky roster. He will be the backup five this season and learn from Williams. Then, next season, it will be his show, and Garrison will be one of the best bigs in the SEC. When watching game film from Garrison at Oklahoma State the flashes were clearly there, and he is set to breakout this season.