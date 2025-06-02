What will Kentucky star Otega Oweh be looking to improve this offseason?
Kentucky got great news last week as star guard Otega Oweh pulled his name out of the NBA Draft and will return for another season playing for Mark Pope in Lexington.
Last season, Oweh averaged 16.2 points, 4.7 rebounds, 1.7 assists, and 1.6 steals per game for the Wildcats, earning the 6'4 guard Second Team All-SEC honors.
Now, Oweh comes back to Kentucky as a player who many believe could win SEC Player of the Year. For him to get this done, there are some things Oweh needs to work on this offseason.
The obvious thing that all fans know Oweh needs to work on is his shooting from beyond the three-point line. Oweh shot 35.5% from deep last season, but for him to be an NBA player, he needs to knock down contested shots from deep, and for this to happen, he will have to work on the hitch in his shot.
If Oweh can shoot threes at a high percentage this season for the Wildcats, it will help his case for SEC POTY. Toward the end of the season, Oweh started to knock down a mid-range jump shot, and if he can pair this with his ability to get to the rim, it would make him nearly impossible to guard.
Oweh was incredible for the Wildcats last season, but if he can take another step this offseason, the sky is the limit for Oweh and Kentucky next season. The rising senior is set to put up some historic numbers for Pope's team during the 2025-26 season.