What will Kerr Kriisa's role be for the 2024-25 Kentucky basketball team?
One of the more interesting players on the 2024-25 Kentucky basketball roster is Kerr Kriisa. The West Virginia transfer is a player who can make shots from all over the floor, as he shot 42.4% from three last season.
Isaac Trotter of 247Sports predicted the role for each Kentucky basketball transfer, and he believes Kriisa will come off the bench for the Wildcats.
Here is what Trotter believes Kriisa's role will be for the Wildcats, "Kriisa has had a sky-high turnover rate for all four years of college basketball. It's just the cost of doing business with a player like Kriisa who wants to take risks. But he's also a dynamic shooter with deep range. For a Kentucky team that wants to take a bunch of 3s, that should work. Kriisa shot 44% from 3-point range in Big 12 play last year on over five attempts per game. That's nothing to neglect. You just have to bank on Kentucky's loads of depth, scaring Kriisa into staying on the straight and narrow so he can stick on the floor."
While Kriisa does need to turn the ball over less this season, he is also going to be the heart and soul of this team. Kriisa likes to talk smack on the floor, and he will be the hype man for the 2024-25 roster.
Kriisa is a really good shooter, and he will need to do a lot of the scoring for the Wildcats when he comes in off the bench. If the 6'3 point guard can have a good season shooting the basketball and turns the ball over less he will be a massive part of this Kentucky team's success.