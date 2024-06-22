What will Otega Oweh's role look like for Mark Pope's Wildcats?
One player that is going to have a massive season for the Kentucky Wildcats is Oklahoma transfer Otega Oweh. Last season for the Sooners, Oweh averaged 11.4 points, 3.8 rebounds, and one assist per game. He also shot 37.7% from three which was a massive improvement from his freshman season.
When it comes to Oweh's role for Mark Pope's team this season, it seems like he will come off the bench for either Koby Brea at the two or Jaxson Robinson at the three. Oweh will be Kentucky's most impactful player off the bench, thanks to his ability to shoot the ball, get to the rim, help on the boards, and defend guards. Oweh is 6'5 and strong, so he doesn't have any issue defending guards.
The one knock on Oweh would be his free throw shooting, but Coach Pope should be able to help fix this during the offseason.
Oweh is going to be a really good player for Coach Pope, and if he did end up finding a way into the starting lineup for the Wildcats, it wouldn't be a huge surprise.
Kentucky Athletics sent this quote out from Coach Pope about what Oweh brings to the table, “Otega shot 37 percent from the 3-point line last year,” Pope said. “He’s elite at earning trips to the free-throw line, and he brings a special physicality and intensity to the game. Otega spent his entire season last year picking up the point guard full court in the Big 12. His tenacity on the court is contagious, and his humility off the court is going to endear himself to Big Blue Nation.”