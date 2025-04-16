What will the starting frontcourt look like for the Kentucky Wildcats?
Mark Pope and the Kentucky coaching staff are still looking to add players to the backcourt for the 2025-26 Kentucky roster, but the frontcourt is complete.
The five members of the Kentucky frontcourt are Jayden Quaintacne, Brandon Garrison, Andrija Jelavic, Mouhamed Dioubate, and Malachi Moreno.
Last season, Florida had a dominant frontcourt which led them all the way to a title win, and Kentucky would love to have a frontcourt this good.
The rotation for this Kentucky frontcourt is going to be very interesting as many of these players are able to play the four and five.
The assumption is that Quaintance is going to start at the five, and Jelavic will start at the four. Seeing what the staff decides to do with Garrison will be very interesting as they could mold him into more of a four in the offseason or keep him as a center.
Some Kentucky fans want to see Dioubate start at the power forward position, but Jelavic seems like the best bet to start at this position.
Kentucky has a problem, but it is a good problem, and that is having five players in the frontcourt who are all capable starters. The one shoe in to be a starter is Quaintance, but after this, the rest of these players will be fighting for the other spot in the frontcourt.
Coach Pope will have months to figure out how he is going to manage this rotation, but Kentucky fans can rest assured knowing Kentucky will have one of the best frontcourts in the SEC.