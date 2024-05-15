What would define a successful first season at Kentucky for Mark Pope?
Mark Pope is the new head basketball coach for the Kentucky Wildcats, and he is getting a roster together for his first season in Lexington.
The question of the day is, what would define a successful first season as the Wildcat's head coach?
It's hard to have expectations too high for Coach Pope in his first season, but he is putting together a really good roster that has a chance to compete in year one.
One problem for Coach Pope is the fact that the SEC is going to be a gauntlet. Alabama, Auburn, and Arkansas are going to be really good teams, and we all know Tennessee is going to be a solid squad.
Some fans might have expectatinos a little to high for Coach Pope in year one. If he makes the NCAA Tournament and wins a game, fans should be happy with that, but he is putting together a team that is built for the NCAA Tournament.
He is putting together a veteran team that really could make a run in the tournament, knowing the players on the roster have all been in big moments and shined under the bright lights.
Coach Pope is going to have success recruiting high school players, but this team is mostly going to be transfers.
If Coach Pope can win 12 games in the SEC, make the NCAA Tournament, and win a game, it will be a successful year. If this doesn't happen, Big Blue Nation needs to understand that he is going to get it figured out and will be successful in Lexington.