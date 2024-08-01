What would have to happen for this season to go bad for Kentucky basketball?
Many in Lexington are buying into the hype of the 2024-25 Kentucky basketball team, and for good reason. The Wildcats have a bunch of veteran players who should help this team make a deep run in the NCAA Tournament.
Today, the argument will be made for what would have to go wrong for this Kentucky basketball team to not be good.
One thing that could go wrong for this team is something that is seen all the time in college basketball, and that is when a team full of transfers just doesn't click like many would imagine it to. Kentucky is not returning a single player from last season, which is normal with turnover at head coach, but this means all of the players on this roster have a short period of time to learn to play with one another.
The only other thing that could go wrong for the Wildcats is if this team gets dependent on the three and they aren't falling. Knowing that this is how Coach Pope's offense is going to work, there will be a game or two this season where the threes don't fall, and the Wildcats lose. The goal will be to make sure this doesn't happen often.
At the end of the day, all of these things are hypotheticals, as many believe it is all going to work out for this basketball team. Coach Pope is making sure this team is bonding, and they are coming together nicely. All should go to plan in year one under Coach Pope.