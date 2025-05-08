What would it take for Kentucky star Otega Oweh to stay in the NBA Draft?
Kentucky is awaiting one final piece to make the Wildcats' 2025-26 roster one of the best in the nation, and that piece is Otega Oweh, pulling his name out of the NBA Draft.
For weeks, the NBA Mock Drafts have not listed Oweh's name, but a recent one had him going with the 59th pick. This raises the question of what it would take for Oweh to stay in the NBA Draft.
Many believed when Oweh decided to test the waters that he would, without question, be back at Kentucky, but now some fans are getting a bit concerned.
In all reality, fans need to remember that Oweh is going to be receiving millions of dollars in NIL, and it wouldn't make a lot of sense for him to pass this up for a chance to be taken with one of the last five picks of the draft.
If Oweh keeps turning heads and climbing up mock drafts is when Big Blue Nation should start to get worried, but it is hard to see this happening. Oweh is a star in the making, but he needs one more year in college to polish his game before he is ready.
If Oweh went to the draft right now, he would become a victim of the G-League and not see a lot of time in the NBA.
Fans are going to be stressed until an announcement is made, but it makes a lot more sense for Oweh to come back to Kentucky than take a chance on being one of the last five picks.