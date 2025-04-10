When Mouhamed Dioubate played 20+ minutes last season his numbers were elite
Last season for the Alabama Crimson Tide, Mouhamed Dioubate was a dominant force off the bench for one of the SEC's top teams. Dioubate averaged 7.2 points, 5.9 rebounds, and 1.1 assists per game while shooting 61.7% from the field and 46.2% from three.
On the season, Dioubate averaged 16 minutes per game, but in eight games, he played over 20 minutes for the Crimson Tide. In those eight games, he was incredible, averaging a 13.3 point and 10.3 rebound double-double.
Dioubate does everything that the Wildcats lacked last season, which was clean the glass at both ends of the floor on an elite level and pick up a lot of second-chance points.
Having this gritty player who isn't afraid to help do the little things is something every winning team needs to have, and the Wildcats have it in Dioubate.
While it is not his calling card, Dioubate is capable of popping out and making the three-ball. He shot 26 total threes last season and made 12 of them. This will be a good aspect for Dioubate at Kentucky as the opponent will have to guard him on the three-point line, or he will shoot the ball.
Dioubate isn't a flashy player who is going to impress with his dribble moves, but he is the perfect four to do exactly what Kentucky was missing last season. There is a real world where Dioubate could lead the team in rebounds next season if he does end up being a starter.
Coach Pope made an excellent decision bringing in this hard-working forward who has SEC experience.