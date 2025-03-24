Where does Kentucky's defense rank among Sweet 16 teams two games into the NCAA Tournament?
Heading into the NCAA Tournament, the real concern for the Kentucky Wildcats has been the defense. Mark Pope's team has been one of the best offenses in the nation all season long, but poor defense has led to some losses.
The defense has been better of late and that is the reason the Wildcats are still dancing with a matchup coming up against the Tennessee Volunteers in the Sweet 16.
Two games into the tournament, the Wildcat's defense has been fourth best among every team and second-best among teams still in the tournament.
The only defense in the Sweet 16 that has been better than the Wildcats two games into the tournament has been Houston. Even Tennessee's defense has been worse than the Wildcats so far in the tournament, as they are ranked sixth among Sweet 16 teams.
Knowing how good Kentucky's defense has been of late, and especially in the NCAA Tournament, this team can win a few more games and perhaps even make it to the third weekend.
In the win over Illinois, the Wildcats turned over the Fighting Illini 14 times, which turned into 26 Kentucky points. If the Wildcats can continue to turn teams over in the NCAA Tournament, this will lead to transition points, which is a strength of this team.
An improved defense takes Pope's team from really good to elite, knowing how good the offense is for the Wildcats. Tennessee has its fair share of struggles scoring the ball, so if the Wildcats can defend Chaz Lanier, Zakai Zeigler, and Igor Milicic Jr., well, they will take down the Vols once again.