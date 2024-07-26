Which former Kentucky basketball players will represent the USA in the Paris Olympics?
The 2024 Summer Olympics are about to begin in Paris, and one of the most exciting events for Kentucky fans is the basketball, as it generally features a ton of former Wildcats. That is no different this year as three former Kentucky stars will represent Team USA while a total of seven former Kentucky players will play basketball in the Olympics.
The former Wildcats representing the USA are Anthony Davis of the Los Angeles Lakers, Devin Booker of the Phoenix Suns, and Bam Adebayo of the Miami Heat.
The other former Wildcats in the Olympics are Shai Gilgeous-Alexander (Canada), Jamal Murray (Canada), Trey Lyles (Canada), and Wenyen Gabriel (South Sudan).
Team USA has put together a super team that shouldn't lose a single game in the Olympics, but during the exhibition games, both South Sudan and Germany gave them a scare.
Anthony Davis has played well so far during the exhibition games, coming off the bench, and both Adebayo and Booker have had some solid games. These three will come off the bench for Team USA, so they will need to score the basketball when players like Kevin Durant, LeBron James, and Steph Curry are on the bench.
If Team USA doesn't play selfish basketball and makes sure to take every opponent seriously, they shouldn't have any issue bringing home the gold medal. Team Canada is going to be really good with both Gilgeous-Alexander and Murray, so the Americans need to be ready if they draw a matchup with the Canadians.
The Olympics are back, and watching these former Wildcats represent the United States is going to be a blast.