Which Former Wildcats are participating in the NBA Summer League?
Kentucky has always been notably known to produce the most NBA talent out of every college, and the Big Blue Nation does the best job at continuing to support our players once they take the leap to the next level.
Get ready for an exciting NBA Summer League in Las Vegas, as a multitude of former Cats are set to make their mark. These Cats will be representing us on nine different NBA teams, adding to the thrill of the event.
- Reed Sheppard (Rockets)
- Rob Dillingham (Timberwolves)
- Antonio Reeves (Pelicans)
- Justin Edwards (76ers)
- Tre Mitchell (Thunder)
- Keion Brooks (Pelicans)
- TyTy Washington (Bucks)
- Chris Livingston (Bucks)
- Kevin Knox (Warriors)
- Jacob Toppin (Knicks)
- Oscar Tshiebwe (Pacers)
It's cool to see TyTy Washington and Chris Livingston (Bucks) on the same team as Keion Brooks and Antonio Reeves (Pelicans). Also, Jacob Toppin is on the same team as his older brother Obi Toppin.
Reed Sheppard makes his long-awaited Summer League debut tonight against Bronny James, Dalton Knecht, and the Los Angeles Lakers. I am sure most of the Big Blue Nation will be glued to their television at 7:30 pm ET tonight to watch the Top three pick and Kentucky hometown star debut.
Top ten pick Rob Dilingham will debut tonight against former Wildcats Antonio Reeves, Keion Brooks, and the New Orleans Pelicans. This will be at 5 pm ET on ESPN 2.
Needless to say, many Wildcats will get to prove their worth to the NBA executives in hopes of continuing their dreams. BBN, do your part and support these former Cats!