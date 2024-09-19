Which Kentucky transfers ended up on Jon Rothstein's list of 30 impact transfers?
Kentucky Coach Mark Pope put together his 2024-25 roster via the transfer portal, and this gives the first-year head coach a lot of veteran talent. Kentucky fans are very excited about this roster and these transfers, but some of the national media doesn't share that excitement.
Jon Rothstein made a list of his top 30 impact transfers in college basketball, and the only Wildcat on this list was Jaxson Robinson. Here are Rothstein's thoughts on Robinson ahead of the 2024-25 season.
"Mark Pope needs major mileage out of the 6-5 Robinson, who was last season’s Big 12 Sixth Man of the Year. He scored 25 points last March in BYU’s NCAA Tournament loss against Duquesne and is the most proven power conference player that Pope added in his massive transfer class. "- Jon Rothstein on Jaxson Robinson
There are a lot of other Kentucky transfers who deserve to be on this list, but the most obvious names are Koby Brea, Amari Williams, Lamont Butler, Otega Oweh, Andrew Carr, and Brandon Garrison. All of these Kentucky players are going to have a big impact on the season for the Wildcats. All of the names on this list are capable of being All-SEC selections.
The national media seems to be buying into the Robinson hype and for valid reasoning, but he is the only Kentucky player receiving any offseason hype. While Robinson very well could be the star of this Kentucky team, there are a lot of players that will make this basketball team capable of making a deep run in the NCAA Tournament.