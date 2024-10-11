Which Kentucky Wildcats will be on Preseason All-SEC Teams at SEC Basketball Media Day?
On Tuesday, October 15th, in Birmingham, Alabama, Coach Mark Pope, Lamont Butler, and Jaxson Robinson will attend SEC Media Day with all of the other coaches and players in the conference.
This gives the local media for SEC schools an opportunity to hear from all of the coaches in the conference and some of their players. After Media Day is over, the media will be given an opportunity to vote on how the SEC will finish, and a Preseason All-SEC Team will be made.
Multiple All-SEC teams will be made, but the question is which Wildcats Big Blue Nation could see featured on one of these teams?
The clear and obvious name is Jaxson Robinson, as he will be the best player on this Kentucky basketball team. Robinson has a chance to average nearly 20 points per game this season and will put up a ton of shots. Some other players who could be on a Preseason All-SEC Team are Koby Brea, Lamont Butler, and Andrew Carr.
It would be a bit of a surprise to see Amari Williams on one of these lists, knowing there are a ton of elite centers in the SEC, but he is a dominant center and will be on this list after the season.
Likely, Brea and Robinson will be the two Wildcats who are on one of these teams, but there are a ton of names who will end up being All-SEC when it really matters, and that is after the season. Coach Pope has a lot of talent on this roster, and it will be recognized with some postseason hardware.