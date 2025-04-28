Which returning player will make the biggest year two jump for Kentucky?
Assuming Otega Oweh returns for a second season in Lexington, the Wildcats will have four players return from last season's team. Those four would be Oweh, Brandon Garrison, Collin Chandler, and Trent Noah.
All four of these Wildcats are capable of making a massive stride from year one to two in Mark Pope's system.
Both Chandler and Garrison will be playing a lot more minutes this season, and they both will improve their numbers from a season ago.
It will be hard for Oweh to improve his numbers much from the last season, as he averaged 16.2 points per game, but he very well could take this number into the 20s next season.
Chandler is the player who has a real shot to take his game to the next level for the Wildcats. With Acaden Lewis no longer in the recruiting class, Chandler will be one of the players competing to be the backup point guard behind Jaland Lowe.
Chandler shot the ball well from deep towards the end of the season and played incredible defense. If he has a good offseason for the Wildcats, Chandler could be the PG2 for this team and boost all of his stats from last season.
Chandler showed flashes all season long, and he is more than capable of being an NBA player with all of the athleticism he possesses.
The Wildcats have four players who will all take a step in the right direction ahead of the next season, but Chandler has a good shot to be the player who improves his numbers the most.