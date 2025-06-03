Which school has a better fan base Kentucky or Louisville?
Comments of a few different players have sparked a discussion among the Kentucky and Louisville fan bases about which basketball program has a better fan base.
These two programs make up one of the better rivalries in college basketball, and both have a lot of history when it comes to postseason success.
Recently, Louisville signee Sananda Fru said that former Wildcat Tre Mitchell told him that Louisville had a better fan base. Big Blue Nation wasn't so sure about this, and Mithcell responded via social media, saying, "Y'all know that's cap BBN. L's down."
Mitchell was a part of John Calipari's final team at Kentucky and scored 18 points in the Wildcats blowout 95-76 win over the Cardinals in the KFC Yum Center in 2023.
If someone plans to come to Big Blue Nation, they best not miss, and while Fru is a great player, he is wrong about this take.
Last season, Louisville's average home attendance was 14,864. For the Wildcats during the 2024-25 season, the average home attendance was 20,344.
Pat Kelsey did a heck of a job in year one at Louisville, and the fan base did not show out as much as they should have for how successful the team was.
The numbers back up the argument as Kentucky fans are putting more backs in seats in Rupp Arena than Louisville fans are in the KFC Yum Center.
Kentucky fans also travel better than any fan base in college basketball as they have proven they will support the Cats all over the world.
Big Blue Nation is the best fan base in all of college basketball.