Which two Kentucky players have been given betting odds to win the Wooden Award?
The college basketball season is right around the corner, and the question of the day is, can any Kentucky Wildcats win the John Wooden Award?
It would be a longshot for a Wildcat to win the award, but according to the betting odds on FanDuel Sportsbook, the two players who have a real shot to get it done are Jaxson Robinson and Andrew Carr. They give Robinson odds of +8000 to win the award and Carr odds of +18000 to win the award.
Robinson's odds aren't all that high, and he is a player who could win the award if he has a good season, according to this betting odds list. Perhaps this could be a way for Kentucky fans to get in on it before the season begins.
Robinson has a real chance to be what Antonio Reeves was for the Kentucky Wildcats last season, except Robinson is likely better at the other aspects of basketball.
It won't be easy for Robinson or Carr to take down players like Hunter Dickinson, RJ Davis, Mark Sears, or Johni Broome, but crazier things have happened.
There is no doubt that Robinson and Carr will take home some SEC awards this season, and both of these Wildcats will have a massive role for Coach Pope's first Kentucky team.
These two veterans will be some of the primary scorers on this Kentucky basketball team and will be asked to score the basketball in late-game situations. Kentucky fans are going to love both of these players.