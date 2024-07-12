Who has been Kentucky's standout freshman in practice?
There was no doubt about Travis Perry's exceptional skills when he earned the title of the number-one scorer in Kentucky high school basketball history. Lyon County's finest has always been a force to be reckoned with, able to dominate the court and reach the rim at will.
Travis also burst into the top ten all-time in high school basketball, scoring; yes, you heard that right, Travis surpassed five thousand points while playing at Lyon County, which propelled him to crack the impressive top ten list.
Travis's transition from high school to college basketball has been a topic of much anticipation. His talent is undeniable, but the question on everyone's mind was whether he could replicate his high school success at the University of Kentucky, where he would face the best competition in the country.
So far, during the early practices, Travis has been a standout. Fellow Wildcat Andrew Carr said this about Travis during this week's media "Travis Perry has done a great job," Carr told reporters. "Sometimes you walk in the gym and he's at 500, 600 shots up in the day, something like that. And he's still at 85 percent. And I'm like, how is that possible? I look over and it's all threes, he's at 85 percent. It's pretty crazy… He made 59 in a row from the corner the other day. It's incredible."
This quote from Senior forward Andrew Carr should get BBN excited. It shows that Travis is dedicated to replicating his high school success to his home state school, which he will represent with so much pride.