Who will be Kentucky's Non Conference Opponents for the 2024-2025 Season?
Kentucky has been known to have a demanding nonconference schedule almost every year, and this upcoming season will be no different. The season brings a sense of reassurance and excitement, with nine out of the thirteen nonconference games being home games, only one road game, and three neutral site games.
This is the first nonconference schedule Kentucky will face in the Mark Pope Era.
NOV.4 Vs. Wright State
Nov.9 Vs. Bucknell
Nov.12 Vs. Duke (Champions Classic/ Atlanta)
Nov. 19 Vs. Lipscomb
Nov. 22 Vs. Jackson State
Nov. 26 Vs. WKU
Nov. 29 Vs. Georgia State
Dec. 3 At. Clemson (SEC/ACC Challenge)
Dec. 7 Vs. Gonzaga
Dec. 11 Vs. Colgate
Dec. 14 Vs. Louisville
Dec. 21 Vs. Ohio State
Dec. 31 Vs. Brown
One of the most anticipated games in this stretch is the face-off against Duke in Atlanta for the Champions Classic. This early-season game for new head coach Mark Pope could be a defining moment. A victory against future number-one pick Cooper Flagg and the Duke Blue Devils would certainly make a bold statement in the college basketball world.
Other Key games include Clemson on the road, the Zags and Coach Few in Seattle, a home game against the new Louisville Cardinals and Pat Kelsey, and a matchup against former wildcat Aaron Bradshaw and the Ohio State Buckeyes.
This nonconference schedule features many games for fans to get excited about. These games will make a big impression on how the Wildcats will Fare this season against some of the best competition.
BBN you know what to do, Pack Rupp and support Coach Pope and these Wildcats!