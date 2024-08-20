Who will be the MVP for the 2024-25 Kentucky basketball team?
The player many anticipate being the MVP of the Kentucky basketball team is Jaxson Robinson. He followed Coach Mark Pope from BYU and led the Cougars in scoring last season.
Last year at BYU, Robinson averaged 14.2 points per game, and he did this coming off the bench. Robinson won't be coming off the bench this season as he will be the primary scorer for Coach Pope at Kentucky.
Robinson is an elite shooter from deep, but he is a three-level scorer. It feels like Robinson is going to take the same leap from last season to this season that Antonio Reeves took from his first season in Lexington to his second.
Holden Walter-Warner of Busting Brackets predicted the MVP for each team in their Way Too Early Top 25, and he believes Robinson will be that player for the Wildcats. Here is Walter-Warner's justification for this prediction.
"Calipari is out, and Mark Pope is in at Kentucky, where the roster - and roster-building modus operandi - are virtually unrecognizable. The rotation is dotted by seniors, many of whom Pope brought in quickly after moving over from Provo. After flirting with the NBA Draft, Jaxson Robinson followed Pope to Kentucky. Despite coming off the bench, the reigning Big 12 Sixth Man of the Year led the BYU Cougars a year ago with 14.2 points per game."- Holden Walter-Warner
Robinson has made two stops in the SEC, which didn't go well, but he is ready to prove that he belongs in what should be the best conference in college basketball this season.