Who will be the x-factor for the 2024-25 Kentucky basketball team?
In college basketball, good teams always have one player who separates himself as an elite scorer and the type of player who can go score in a big moment. Mark Pope went and recruited a bunch of players who could be that guy for the 2024-25 team. This question is, who will end up being this guy for the Kentucky Wildcats?
A bunch of names would work for this role but the x-factor for this Kentucky basketball team will likely end up being Koby Brea. Last season for the Dayton Flyers, Brea averaged 11.1 points, 3.8 rebounds, and 1.2 assists per game. He also shot a whooping 49.8% from three and was one of the nation's top three-point shooters right up there with Reed Sheppard.
In Coach Pope's offense, the ball moves around a lot, and this elite ball movement leads to open shots from deep. This should help Brea get a lot of open looks this season, and if he does get plenty of open looks, he won't miss many of them. This offensive style is perfect for Brea's game, so when the Wildcats need a big jump shot to fall, more than likely, it will come from Brea.
If he shoots anywhere close to what he did a year ago from deep Brea, he could easily average 15+ points per game this season and has a very good chance of leading this team in scoring. Coach Pope found the perfect player for this program in Brea, who should make it rain from deep in Rupp Arena this season.