Who will lead Kentucky basketball is assists next season?
Coach Mark Pope's system depends a lot on good ball movement. Moving the ball leads to open shots, and this is what Coach Pope wants his offense to be good at this season.
Last season, BYU averaged the third most assists per game in all of college basketball at 18.5, and this is a number Coach Pope will want to repeat in Lexington.
The question of the day is which player will lead the Wildcats in assists this season, knowing this offense will produce a lot of them? The two names that quickly come to mind are Lamont Butler and Kerr Kriisa. Buter, the San Diego State transfer, will most likely be the Wildcats starting point guard, and if this is the case, there is a good chance he leads the team in assists. Kriisa might be the better passer, but knowing that Butler will play more minutes, he will more than likely lead the teams in assists.
While a big man won't lead the Wildcats in assists, don't be surprised if Amari Williams or Andrew Carr average three or more assists per game. The big man for BYU last season averaged four assists per game, and both Williams and Carr are solid passers.
The style of basketball the Wildcats are going to play this year will be a lot of fun to watch as the ball will move around a ton. This movement from the guards and big men will lead to open shots for Jaxson Robinson and Koby Brea. If these two are open, they will make it rain from deep in Rupp Arena.