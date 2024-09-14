Who will lead Kentucky in three point percentage this season?
The Kentucky basketball team will look much different than the last few years with plenty of experience. One of the most important things about head coach Mark Pope's offensive system is not just the fast pace, but also the shooting. The Wildcats will have plenty of threats to let it fly this season.
Who will lead Kentucky in three-point percentage? For starters, there are a couple of players on the team this season who are all capable of lighting it up from distance. Andrew Carr, a 6-10 forward, shot 37.1% in his career from deep and will be a terrific stretch-four for the Wildcats. Then you have the state's all-time leading scorer in Travis Perry, who is a knock-down shooter. In his career at Lyon County, the guard shot a very impressive 44.9% from three-point range. Now, he's the leading scorer in the state of Kentucky with 4,359 points in his high school career.
Then, there's arguably the most efficient scorer in college basketball in Koby Brea. He was by far the nation's leader in three-point percentage last season, making a jaw-dropping 49.8% of his attempts from long range. “By the numbers, Koby Brea is the most efficient mid-to-high major player in college basketball in the last decade,” Pope said after Brea signed with the Wildcats. Those are three candidates who all have great chances to lead Kentucky in three-point percentage next season.
Mark Pope has some weapons at his disposable when he wants to shoot it from deep, and they fit his offensive system perfectly. The Wildcats won't be lacking when it comes to shooting the ball.