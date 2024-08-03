Who will start for Kentucky basketball during the 2024-25 season?
Kentucky's 2024-25 Kentucky basketball team has a very big problem. They have a ton of great players, but according to basketball rules, only five can be on the floor at one time.
All kidding aside, Kentucky's team is deep, which is excellent, but this means it will be very hard for Mark Pope to pick his starting five.
Predicting the starting five feels pretty easy at the moment, but things could change between today and the first game of the season. If everything goes chalk for the Wildcats, Lamont Butler will start at point guard, Jaxson Robinson will play shooting guard, Koby Brea will be the wing, Andrew Carr will start at power forward, and Amari Williams will play the center position.
Many believe this is how the starting lineup will look for the Wildcats, but two players who could make a push to start will be Otega Oweh and Brandon Garrison.
Both of these two players are turning heads in the offseason, and if they played at some other schools, even in the SEC, they would be starters.
Players like Kerr Kriisa, Ansley Almonor, Collin Chandler, and Travis Perry will all likely get some minutes off the bench, but where it sits currently without an injury, it would be hard to see a world where one of these players starts.
Coach Pope has a lot of options, but it looks like a starting lineup of Butler, Robinson, Brea, Carr, and Williams will be what Coach Pope will roll out for the first game of the season.