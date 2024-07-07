Why Kentucky will have one of the best Point Guard rotations in College Basketball
Many College Basketball fans know the role of guards is pivotal in the game. Strong guard play is often said to be one of the main keys to success, especially when it comes to cutting down the nets in March. In his first year, Coach Mark Pope made a bold move by acquiring two veteran point guards who have already proven their worth in college basketball.
Lamont Butler and Kerr Kriisa were the two guards Pope zeroed in on, Lamont being a captain at San Diego State and Kerr the starting point guard from Arizona and West Virginia this past season.
Lamont, a captain at San Diego State, led the team to a National Championship appearance and a Sweet Sixteen appearance with his tenacious defense, strong leadership skills, and basketball IQ. Lamont also caught the eyes of many when he hit one of the biggest shots in March Madness history when he won the game at the buzzer in the Final Four to go to the National Championship.
Kerr Kriisa, on the other hand, was known for his lights-out shooting and elite playmaking. Kerr has a fiery attitude on the court. He's a player Kentucky fans will fall in love with, but every other team will despise him. Kerr just like Butler has tournament experience, which will greatly help Kentucky in March.
Lamont and Kerr will be a fantastic duo, balancing out one's weakness with the strengths of the other, a steady-hand leader like Lamont or a lightning strike spark off the bench that can go unconscious from three like Kerr. A Yin and Yang Duo that many in the college basketball world will fear.