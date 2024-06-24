Will an NBA team take a shot on former Kentucky star Antonio Reeves?
The NBA Draft is coming up on June 26th and Kentucky is going to have a handful of former players selected into the league. While Reed Sheppard, Rob Dillingham, and Justin Edwards seem like surefire first-round picks, there is one player hoping to hear his name called. That is Kentucky's leading scorer from the 2023-24 season, Antonio Reeves. After looking at the latest mock drafts, it does seem like Reeves is sitting safe in the tail end of the second round, but you never know what is going to happen.
It would be a mistake if an NBA team didn't take a shot on Reeves. The only real knock on the former Wildcat is his age, being 24 years old, but he still has a lot of good basketball ahead of him.
In a recent mock draft from ESPN, Reeves went 46th overall to the Los Angeles Clippers. Reeves would be a really good fit for the Clippers as he is a player who could come off the bench and play a role. All of Big Blue Nation knows that Reeves is a player who could, without a shadow of a doubt, play a role in the league and help a team out.
When Reeves got to Kentucky, he was primarily a three-point shooter, but over the course of his time in Lexington, he developed into a three-level scorer.
The Clippers would be a good fit for Reeves, but his role in the NBA as a guy coming off the bench playing 10-14 minutes a game could be used by pretty much every team.