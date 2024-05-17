Will Ansley Almonor have a big impact for the Kentucky Wildcats?
The Kentucky Wildcats added another player from the transfer portal, as former Fairleigh Dickinson big man Ansley Almonor just chose to finish his college basketball career in Lexington.
Almonor is not the typical big as he is only 6'7, but he can shoot the ball really well and pass, leading many to believe he will succeed in Coach Pope's system. Some don't believe Almonor will have a big impact this season, while others believe he will be a small ball four that Coach Pope uses off the bench.
This was the discussion on the latest version of the Wildcats Today Podcast as hosts Andrew Stefaniak and Carson Nah break down what they believe will be Almonor's role for the Wildcats.
They both believe that he can be used as a small ball four as he moves really well without the basketball, and this will help him score in the SEC. Almonor is a depth piece, but it is a very solid depth piece for Coach Pope as he finishes his first roster.
Check out the latest version of the Wildcats Today Podcast below!
Coach Pope had this to say about the addition of Almonor, “Ansley is one of the best shooting mid-major bigs out there and he is a tremendous mover without the basketball. He’s a fearless competitor with great leadership qualities. Ansley is a finance major who comes from an unbelievable family from Haiti. He’s a great addition to this roster as a veteran presence with a lot of college basketball under his belt.”