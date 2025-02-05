Will Anthony Davis play the four for the Dallas Mavericks?
Former Kentucky star Anthony Davis was recently involved in one of the most shocking trades in the history of professional sports as he was sent to the Dallas Mavericks, while Mavs star Luka Doncic was sent to the Lakers.
Mavericks' fans were really upset about this trade as Doncic was the face of the franchise, and at 25 years old, he has a lot of elite basketball left in him. Now, Doncic will be the face of the Lakers for a long time and will take over as the go-to guy after LeBron James hangs them up.
Now Davis joins Klay Thompson, Kyrie Irving, Daniel Gafford, Dereck Lively and PJ Washington in Dallas as the 26-25 Mavs try to make a playoff push.
The interesting part about this trade for the Mavs is they already have a lot of great players at the five in Gafford and Lively. This has made some NBA fans wonder if Davis is going to play the four for the Mavs.
Lively will miss a few months with an injury, but when he comes back, it will be interesting to see how Jason Kidd uses the former Wildcat Davis.
Davis has played some power forward during his NBA career, especially during the Laker's run in the bubble, but stats show he is much better playing at the five. It just doesn't make a lot of sense why the Mavs would trade for Davis when they already had some young up-and-coming players at the five.
Clearly, Dallas believes they have a chance to win now, and they believe letting their superstar Doncic go, and landing Davis is the way to get this done.