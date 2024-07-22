Will Antonio Reeves have a role for the New Orleans Pelicans?
Former Kentucky star Antonio Reeves was taken 47th overall by the Orlando Magic in the 2024 NBA Draft but then immediately traded to the New Orleans Pelicans. Reeves went through Summer League with the Pelicans and now will look to have a role with the team during the 2024-25 season.
In his final Summer League game against the Denver Nuggets Reeves scored 18 points on 7-16 shooting. The Wildcats leading scorer from the 2023-24 season went 4-10 from three in this game. He also pulled down five rebounds and dished an assist.
Last season, Reeves was one of the best players in college basketball, averaging over 20 points per game for Kentucky. His age is the reason Reeves was not taken higher in the NBA Draft, but despite being 24 years old, Reeves is a player that should and will have a role in the NBA.
People inside the Pelicans system have been impressed with Reeves and what he has done so far in Summer League. It sounds like Reeves will be with the team this season and could be a role player for the Pelicans off the bench.
This offseason, the Pelicans were looking for shooting off the bench, and they have found that in Reeves. Reeves is an older player, and the NBA doesn't like older players. Despite this sad reality, Reeves has a chance to prove all other GMs wrong and the Pelicans GM right by having a good rookie season for a team with some high playoff hopes.