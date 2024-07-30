Will any Kentucky players be selected in the 2025 NBA Draft?
Kentucky basketball fans have gotten used to a bunch of players being selected in the NBA Draft every season under John Calipari, and that might not be the case this season in year one under Mark Pope.
Sometimes, college basketball talent and NBA talent are two different things, and this 2024-25 Kentucky basketball team is full of college talent. These are the players who are elite in college, but more often than not, they don't make it in the league.
Kentucky has a few players that have a shot to be taken in this year's NBA Draft. The names that have been floating around in mock drafts are Jaxson Robinson, Brandon Garrison, and Collin Chandler. On this current roster, Robinson is likely the most pro-ready prospect, as he can handle the basketball and shoot in a taller frame.
Chandler is an intriguing prospect, but knowing he is going to be an older freshman, his window to excite NBA scouts is now or never.
Garrison is a player who, with a really good season, could get NBA teams excited, as he has a ton of upside.
But at the end of the day, if Robinson has an elite season, he is a player who could work his way into the first round of the 2025 NBA Draft. It would likely take 18+ points per game and a solid three-point shooting percentage, but he is more than capable of doing this.
Kentucky won't put as much lottery pick talent in the NBA next draft as Kentucky fans are used to, but a few players will likely end up coming off the board.