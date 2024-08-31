Will Kentucky basketball take another 2025 seven-footer after landing Malachi Moreno?
Last week, Kentucky landed their first member of the 2025 class as Malachi Moreno, the hometown kid, decided to stay home and play for the Kentucky Wildcats. Moreno is ranked as the #1 center in the 2025 class, and he is going to be a star for the Kentucky Wildcats.
The question is, knowing Coach Mark Pope has already landed one seven-footer, is he going to pursue another in the 2025 class? It sounds like the answer to this question is a resounding yes, as even after landing Moreno, Coach Pope and the Kentucky staff are still after four-star center Eric Reibe. The seven-footer from Potomac, Maryland, is ranked as the 38th best player in the 247Sports composite rankings. His offer list is huge, and he has scheduled visits to Kentucky, Kansas, UConn, North Carolina, and Indiana.
Many thought that after Moreno committed, Reibe would cancel his Kentucky visit, but that wasn't the case. After Moreno committed, Reibe told KSR that he still plans to take a visit and Coach Pope is still pursuing him. It sounds like Coach Pope wants to take two elite seven-footers in the 2025 class.
Reibe is a great player and he plays the game just like what Coach Pope wants from his five man as he can shoot, pass, dribble, block shots, and score around the rim. All of the Blue Bloods are after Reibe for a reason, and it sounds like just because Kentucky landed Moreno does not mean that the Wildcats are done recruiting the center position.