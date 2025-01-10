Will Kentucky be able to combat North Carolina's late push for five-star PF Caleb Wilson?
One of the last available elite players in the 2025 class is five-star power forward Caleb Wilson. He is still considering Kentucky, North Carolina, UCF, Ohio State, and Tennessee, but the two schools that are really in contention are Kentucky and UNC.
Kentucky has been in a really good spot for Wilson for a while now, but it sounds like North Carolina is making a hard push as the finish line nears. Wilson has said that he plans to commit in the month of January, so a decision is coming up soon.
In a recent recruiting update, Joe Tipton of On3 said that Kentucky is still in a good spot with Wilson, but UNC's push has been strong.
This means Coach Pope and the rest of his staff need to work hard to make sure that Wilson is a part of this class. This battle will teach Kentucky fans how good of a recruiter Coach Pope is as he is going head-to-head with another Blue Blood school.
Wilson would be the perfect addition to the class, as the Wildcats already have a point guard, a shooting guard, and a center. Wilson would be an elite addition to the frontcourt that would now have two five-stars.
This battle is going to go down to the wire, but the Wildcats are, without a doubt, in a really good spot. Wilson has not yet announced a commitment date, but it is going to be sometime in the month of January. Big Blue Nation will be anxiously awaiting the decision from Wilson.