Will Kentucky be the best three-point shooting team in college basketball?
One thing Kentucky fans can rest assured knowing is that the 2024-25 roster is going to be full of elite shooters. There is a world where Kentucky's team this season could be the best three-point shooting team in college basketball.
Kentucky was a great shooting team last season when they had Reed Sheppard, Antonio Reeves, and Rob Dillingham. Now, Mark Pope is going to coach the Kentucky Wildcats, and he is excellent at coaching to get open threes.
Last season, Coach Pope's BYU team only shot 34% from three, but they attempted the second most threes per game in all of college basketball at 32. Coach Pope's offense is going to involve a lot of threes, and he recruited a roster that is perfect for this system.
All of Kentucky's point guards have great vision, so they will be able to find open shooters, but they can shoot the ball as well. Coach Pope brings in Koby Brea, who was college basketball's best three-point shooter a year ago and should be just as good in this system. Jaxson Robinson followed Coach Pope from BYU, and he is a solid shooter. Kentucky's power forward Andrew Carr shot 37% from three last season at Wake Forest, and he is going to be an excellent shooter in Lexington and a constant mismatch.
When pulling up the stats at the end of the season this year, there is a chance that Coach Pope's Wildcats are the best three-point shooting team in all of college basketball. This will be good for the Wildcat's chances of making a run in March.