Wildcats Today

Will Kentucky freshman Travis Perry be the next Reed Sheppard?

Travis Perry is going to surprise some folks this season.

Andrew Stefaniak

Lyon County's Travis Perry (11) reacts after hitting a clutch three-point shot against Ashland Blazer in the second half at the first round of the 2024 UK Healthcare KHSAA Boys' Sweet 16 in Lexington. The UK signee finished with 16 points and five rebounds with five assists in the Lions' 45-43 win Thursday. March 20, 2024
Lyon County's Travis Perry (11) reacts after hitting a clutch three-point shot against Ashland Blazer in the second half at the first round of the 2024 UK Healthcare KHSAA Boys' Sweet 16 in Lexington. The UK signee finished with 16 points and five rebounds with five assists in the Lions' 45-43 win Thursday. March 20, 2024 / Matt Stone/The Courier Journal / USA TODAY NETWORK
In this story:

After what Kentucky star Reed Sheppard did last season in Lexington, people will always ask who is going to be the next Sheppard. It will be really hard for someone to be the "next Sheppard," but there is a player on this 2024-25 Kentucky basketball roster that could come close.

This player is the freshman from Lyon County in Eddyville, Kentucky, Travis Perry. The 6'2 guard is the state of Kentucky's all-time leading high school basketball scorer, and he is top ten scoring in high school basketball history. Perry knows how to score the basketball.

It's easy to make the comparison between Sheppard and Perry knowing they are both from Kentucky and they both are elite shooters. The other comparison has to do with preseason expectations. Heading into the 2023-24 season, many projected Sheppard to have a role but not to be the team's best player. This is the case for Perry, as many didn't even expect him to have a role, but the way he is shooting the ball, it will be hard for Coach Mark Pope to keep him off the floor.

When it comes to the style of play, Sheppard is a better defender and facilitator, but in all honestly, it is hard to say but Perry could be a better shooter.

No one expects Perry to be taken in the top five of the upcoming NBA Draft, but the same was said about Sheppard, who the Houston Rockets took third overall. Thanks to his elite outside shooting and preseason expectations, perhaps Perry could be the next Sheppard.

Published
Andrew Stefaniak

ANDREW STEFANIAK

Home/Men's Basketball