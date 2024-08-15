Will Kentucky freshman Travis Perry be the next Reed Sheppard?
After what Kentucky star Reed Sheppard did last season in Lexington, people will always ask who is going to be the next Sheppard. It will be really hard for someone to be the "next Sheppard," but there is a player on this 2024-25 Kentucky basketball roster that could come close.
This player is the freshman from Lyon County in Eddyville, Kentucky, Travis Perry. The 6'2 guard is the state of Kentucky's all-time leading high school basketball scorer, and he is top ten scoring in high school basketball history. Perry knows how to score the basketball.
It's easy to make the comparison between Sheppard and Perry knowing they are both from Kentucky and they both are elite shooters. The other comparison has to do with preseason expectations. Heading into the 2023-24 season, many projected Sheppard to have a role but not to be the team's best player. This is the case for Perry, as many didn't even expect him to have a role, but the way he is shooting the ball, it will be hard for Coach Mark Pope to keep him off the floor.
When it comes to the style of play, Sheppard is a better defender and facilitator, but in all honestly, it is hard to say but Perry could be a better shooter.
No one expects Perry to be taken in the top five of the upcoming NBA Draft, but the same was said about Sheppard, who the Houston Rockets took third overall. Thanks to his elite outside shooting and preseason expectations, perhaps Perry could be the next Sheppard.