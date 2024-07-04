Will Kentucky freshman Travis Perry get minutes during the 2024-25 season?
The only player who would have been on Kentucky's 2024-25 roster if John Calipari stayed and will be a part of Mark Pope's roster is Travis Perry. The 6'2 guard is listed as the 76th best player in the 2024 class according to 247Sports composite rankings.
Having watched Perry play in person it is clear that he is a great leader, has a very high basketball IQ, and can shoot the lights out. The part of his game that stood out the most was his ability to move without the basketball. Perry is not a true point guard. He is more of a shooter, and to get open looks in high school, he had to always be moving. He is the state of Kentucky's all-time leading scorer in high school hoops for a reason.
The question about Perry has to do with his role as a freshman for the Kentucky Wildcats. There is no question that he will be a great player in Coach Pope's system and have a solid Kentucky career, but will it be this season?
Based on video, Perry has looked good at practice so far, so perhaps he will be able to slip into the rotation and play a few minutes per game as a true freshman.
The Wildcats have some veteran guards in the rotation, so it won't be easy for Perry to slip into the rotation, but if he keeps working hard and making shots from deep, it will be hard for Coach Pope to keep him out of the lineup.