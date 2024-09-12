Will Kentucky land the No. 1 player in the 2027 Class?
Kentucky is in the process of building its recruiting class for 2025, but that's not stopping the staff from recruiting ahead. After reaching out over a month ago, the Wildcats have now extended an offer to the No. 1 player in the class of 2027, Baba Oladotun, he announced earlier this week.
The Wildcats already have Malachi Moreno and Jasper Johnson for 2025. In the short time that Mark Pope had to recruit those two to Lexington, now he has even more time with Oladotun, who is a sophomore in high school and has a long way to go in his recruitment. Kentucky fans have to like that the staff is recruiting him this earlier, especially extending an offer already.
Oladotun, a 6-foot-9 forward, has not only picked up an offer from Kentucky, but other major schools as well. Those who have offered him already include Texas, Tennessee, Michigan, Louisville, UCLA, Indiana, Michigan, Ole Miss, USC, Cincinnati, Mississippi State, and Florida State, among many others. Plenty of schools are involved with the best player in the class of 2027, and his recruitment will only continue to grow at a rapid pace with his performances this summer.
On3's Jamie Shaw recently broke down his game.
“The lengthy frame checks boxes, and so do his bloodlines. Oladotun made waves early on with his shot-making. Standing in the 6-foot-8 range, he showed he could hoist off-balanced 30-footers and knock them down in game. Oladotun continues to showcase the range when he plays, and he has an intriguing ability to create space with his footwork to get into off-balanced, step-back-type shots in the half-court."- On3's Jamie Shaw
Mark Pope is recruiting Oladotun very early, and building a relationship with the talented forward already will only help later on in his recruitment.