Will Kentucky's Collin Chandler make the SEC All-Freshman Team?
One of the most interesting players on the 2024-25 Kentucky basketball roster is freshman guard Collin Chandler. The 6'5 guard isn't an ordinary freshman as he was a part of the 2022 class where he committed to BYU. Chandler then went to do his two-year mission trip and was set to be a freshman at BYU this season.
When the news hit that Coach Mark Pope was going to be the next head coach at the University of Kentucky, Chandler was quick to follow him to Lexington. Now Chandler is working his way back into basketball shape, but he is a player with a ton of upside who has even seen his name on some NBA Mock Drafts.
Chandler was a top 35 recruit out of high school for a reason, and he is going to be a very good player for the Kentucky Wildcats. He is going to come off the bench for this basketball team but with his ability to shoot and his quick step leading to layups he will carve out a serious role. Chandler is sneaky athletic, which helps him get to the rim and on the defensive end of the floor.
Chandler seems like a player that will spend a few seasons in Lexington, but he has NBA upside, which could even be reached this year if he has a good campaign off the bench. He is older and wiser than the average freshman, and these things could help him make the All-SEC Freshman Team this season for the Kentucky Wildcats. Chandler is one of the most underrated players on the 2024-25 Kentucky roster.