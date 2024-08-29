Will Kentucky star Andrew Carr be the best power forward in the SEC?
The Kentucky Wildcats have an elite player in the frontcourt, and that is Wake Forest transfer Andrew Carr. Last season for the Demon Deacons, Carr averaged 13.5 points, 6.8 rebounds, 1.5 assists, and 1.5 blocks per game. The 6'11 power forward also shot 52.6% from the field and 37.1% from three. This stat line shows just how versatile of a player Carr is and why he is a perfect fit in Mark Pope's system.
Carr can shoot, score around the rim, rebound, and block shots. This is a deadly combo that isn't often seen in college power forwards. In Coach Pope's system, he loves his forwards to be able to shoot and pass, which is exactly what Carr brings to the table. Then add in the fact that Carr is great around the rim, and he is a quick and elite all-around player. Fans don't talk enough about how good Carr is around the rim because they are excited about his shooting ability, but the big man has serious post moves.
Carr is one of the most underrated players in the SEC, and he has the upside of being the best power forwards in the conference this season. Coach Pope's offense should help Carr thrive. Carr will head into the season as a sleeper, but it won't take long for the college basketball world to realize he is an elite player who will help Coach Pope's Kentucky Wildcats make a deep run in the NCAA Tournament. Carr could be the Wildcat's second-highest scorer behind Jaxson Robinson.