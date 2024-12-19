Will Kentucky star Otega Oweh be selected in the 2025 NBA Draft?
Otega Oweh has jumped onto the college basketball scene and become a star for the Kentucky Wildcats. He is leading the team in scoring, averaging 15.7 points per contest. Oweh is also averaging four rebounds, 1.8 assists, and 1.6 steals per game.
He has been the Wildcat's best player, as he has been a mixture of everything Kentucky has needed this year. Oweh has scored a lot, played elite defense, helped on the boards, and he is always hustling. Oweh himself went on a run that helped the Wildcats take down rival Louisville.
Also, Oweh is scoring in a very efficient way, as he is shooting 52.5% from the field. He is even shooting the ball well from deep at 37.5%.
The question is, will Oweh be selected in the NBA Draft after this season or return to Kentucky? In a recent NBA Big Board, Oweh was listed as the 76th best player, which would have him way outside the players being selected in the 2025 NBA Draft.
Oweh has everything needed to be an elite NBA player. The only thing missing is the three-point shooting. While he is shooting 37.5% so far this season from deep, it is a bit inconsistent, so NBA teams will want him to keep working on it.
As of right now, it feels like Oweh will play another season of college basketball before trying to go to the league, but if he continues to improve his season average, that could change. Mark Pope did a great job when it came to talent evaluation with the Oklahoma transfer Oweh.