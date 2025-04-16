Will Mark Pope go after Treysen Eaglestaff once again in the transfer portal?
One of the first players to enter the transfer portal was Treysen Eaglestaff from North Dakota, who averaged 18.9 points per game last season. Kentucky was in on the sweepstakes, but in a big surprise, Eaglestaff decided to transfer to South Carolina.
On Wednesday morning, it was announced that Eaglestaff would be decommitting from South Carolina, and he is back in the portal.
Eaglestaff is a great three-point shooter, as he shot 35.9% from deep on 7.1 attempts per game. After the Wildcats missed on Lamar Wilkerson, who chose Indiana on Tuesday, Coach Pope and the staff are looking for a shooter to play the two, and Eaglestaff could be the answer.
The 6'6 guard took on Alabama earlier this season, and in this game, he scored 40 points while making eight three-pointers to keep North Dakota in this game until the very end.
The options for an elite shooter in the transfer portal are starting to become thin, so Coach Pope and his staff need to make a move soon, and Eaglestaff would be a perfect addition.
Eaglestaff will immediately become one of the top available players in the portal, so assuming Kentucky does pursue him hard, some other school will be doing the same.
The Wildcats are a solid three-point shooter in the transfer portal away from having an elite roster, so Coach Pope is looking to find that final piece. Perhaps, it is Eaglestaff, and if this is the case, the Wildcats will be pursuing him as soon as today.