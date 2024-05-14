Will Mark Pope have a better SEC record this year than John Calipari did a year ago?
It was a weird offseason for the Kentucky basketball program as John Calipari left the program to be the next head basketball coach at Arkansas. This left a vacancy at the position for Kentucky and Mitch Barnhart went on to hire former Kentucky player Mark Pope.
About a month into being the Wildcat's head coach, Pope has done an incredible job in the transfer portal, bringing in players who will all play a different role for this team. Coach Pope also went and got veteran players who should help this team make a run in the postseason.
The SEC recently released each SEC team's opponents, so now we know where the Wildcats will play on the road and who will come to Rupp Arena.
On the most recent version of the Wildcats Today Podcast, hosts Andrew Stefaniak and Carson Nash break down the opponents for the Wildcats and talk about what record Kentucky could have this season.
Stefaniak and Nash pose the question: Will Mark Pope have a better SEC record this year than John Calipari did a year ago?
Let's take a look at Kentucky's basketball SEC opponents.
Kentucky Basketball 2024-25 SEC Opponents
Home Opponents
Alabama
Arkansas
Auburn
Florida
LSU
South Carolina
Tennessee
Texas A&M
Vanderbilt
Away Opponents
Alabama
Georiga
Ole Miss
Mississippi State
Missouri
Oklahoma
Tennessee
Texas
Vanderbilt
The Wildcats have a very exciting home schedule as they will host Alabama, Auburn, Tennessee, and Arkansas. All of these teams could compete for an SEC Championship, so Rupp Arena should be very loud during those games.