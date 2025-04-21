Will Mouhamed Dioubate or Andrija Jelavic start at PF for the Kentucky Wildcats?
Andrew Carr had a solid season playing power forward this year for Mark Pope, but he is out of eligibility, and now the Wildcats have reloaded at this position.
Coach Pope brought in Mouhamed Dioubate from Alabama and Andrija Jelavic from Croatia to be the new power forwards for this roster, and both of these players are very good.
Jelavic (6'11) is much taller than Dioubate (6'7), but they are both great at different aspects of the power forward position.
Jelavic is a better scorer, but Dioubate is a better rebounder and defender. It is going to be quite interesting to see who ends up starting as the power forward between these two players, and Kentucky fans seem almost certain that Dioubate will start as the power forward.
Based on the way Pope's system runs, it would make a lot of sense to start Jelavic and have Dioubate come off of the bench. This will likely be one of the most interesting off-season battles to see who will start between these two players, as there are pros and cons to both.
Once practices get started, Kentucky fans will likely start to hear which of these two is turning heads, but it could truly go either way. This is a good problem to have because both Dioubate and Jelavic are great players, and whoever comes off the bench is going to be almost interchangeable.
Kentucky will be in a much better position this season when it comes to power forward, and it is a big reason why this team should be elite.