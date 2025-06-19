Will Otega Oweh average more points this season for the Kentucky Wildcats?
Last season, the Oklahoma transfer Otega Oweh was the star player for Mark Pope's Kentucky Wildcats as he led the team in scoring, averaging 16.2 points per game.
This offseason, Oweh tested the NBA Draft waters but, after getting some feedback, decided he would return to Lexington for one more season. With Oweh back in Lexington, he will look to win SEC Player of the Year and be an All-American.
The question is, how many points will Oweh average this season in year two under Pope?
What will be interesting about this question is seeing how much Oweh scores, knowing the team around him this season is going to be a lot better. Oweh without any question is going to be the go-to guy for the Wildcats but there's a world where his average stays close to where it was during the 2024-25 season.
This offseason, it is clear that Oweh is working on speeding up his jump shot, and if he is able to do this successfully, it should help him score more points.
Oweh's average won't go down, but he could take it up to the 20 points per game area if he can improve on the jump shot and make his free throws at a solid percentage this season.
While Oweh was a star, the year two jump in Pope's system for one of the best players in all of college basketball will be elite. Oweh is going to have a historic season for the Wildcats, and it could end with a lot of individual awards and a national title.