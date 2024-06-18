Will Reed Sheppard succeed in the NBA?
The first round of the NBA Draft is coming up on June 26th, and one of the most intriguing prospects in the draft is former Kentucky Wildcat Reed Sheppard. Some NBA scouts are 100% in on Sheppard, while others have their concerns.
The 2024 draft class is considered one of the weakest in a very long time, so NBA teams are looking for a player who will fit a role perfectly or a player who has a ton of upside.
What Sheppard brings to the table is shooting and facilitating which is something an NBA team will be very interested in at the draft. Not often does a prospect hit the draft that shot over 50% from three in college, but that is the case for Sheppard.
But the question remains: will Sheppard succeed in the NBA? Sheppard is a smaller guard, which is a concern for some scouts, and he isn't the best on-ball defender despite having excellent hands. Expectations will likely be an issue for Sheppard in the NBA, as he will more than likely be taken in the top five. Players selected in the top five of the draft are expected to be stars in the league, but can Sheppard be that type of player?
This is still to be seen as some believe he will be a role player while others believe Sheppard can be a star in the NBA. The one known fact is Sheppard will bring elite shooting and passing to an NBA team, which is exactly what the Houston Rockets need, and they have the third overall pick.