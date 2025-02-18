Will the NBA have interest in Otega Oweh after his 2024-25 performance at Kentucky?
Without question, the star player for the Kentucky Wildcats this season has been the Oklahoma transfer Otega Oweh. On the season, Oweh leads the Wildcats in scoring, averaging 16 points per game, and he is the only player in the SEC to score double figures in every game. Oweh has been the definition of consistency for Mark Pope.
Oweh also averages 4.6 rebounds, 1.6 assists, and 1.5 steals per game. The 6'4 guard has been the best slasher on this Kentucky team, meaning Oweh gets to the line a lot. Last season for the Sooners, Oweh shot 64.3% from the line. This year he has boosted that percentage all the way up to 75.9%.
There is no question Oweh has the athleticism, defense, and driving ability to be an elite NBA player. The question about him for the pro scouts will be his ability to shoot the ball. Playing in the NBA at 6'4 means you have to be able to shoot the ball. Oweh is shooting 33.3% from deep this season which will have scouts concerned.
More than likely, it would make a lot of sense for Oweh to come back to Kentucky and work this offseason to improve his jump shot. If Oweh can take his jump shot to the next level and shoot close to 40% on top of everything else he can do, the NBA will be very interested.
Oweh coming back to Lexington for another season would be absolutely terrifying for opposing teams as he would be one of the best players in all of college basketball. If Oweh improves his jump shot, he will be a Player of the Year candidate next season.