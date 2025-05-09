Will Trent Noah carve out a larger role for the Kentucky Wildcats in year two?
It was announced a few weeks ago that Kentucky native Trent Noah would be returning for his second year in Lexington and many fans expect his game to head to the next level.
Last season, injuries launched Noah into a larger role, and he excelled in this role. On the season, he only averaged 2.7 points per game, but he was playing 11.1 minutes per game, so it was tough for him to score a lot of points.
Noah's best game of the season came in the Wildcats' win over rival Tennessee in Rupp Arena when he scored 11 points on 3-4 shooting from beyond the arc.
The 6'5 wing really helped the Wildcats win the 50/50 balls when he was on the floor, as he was always hustling to the ball. When Kentucky lost to Vanderbilt in Nashville, Noah had his breakout game, where he was helping on the offensive glass.
This intensity at the little things and his ability to shoot the three ball are the reason many believe Noah will take a step forward this season. There is a lot more competition this season, but Noah is going to find a way to carve out a role.
Noah loves playing for the Kentucky Wildcats and it is clear that he wants to be a part of winning the programs ninth national title. The Harlan native is going to have to work hard to find a serious role on this team, but fans have confidence that he will be able to get this done.